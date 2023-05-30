SWANTON, VT - Sarah Harvey wrapped up her D2 collegiate softball career with the Kutztown Golden Bears in May 2023. Harvey, who was the 2019 Vermont Softball Player of the Year, went on to play four seasons for the Golden Bears, closing out her career with a 3.46 ERA, .352 batting average (including 16 home runs), and a .976 fielding percentage. She was also named to the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team and appeared in Conference Championships in all but one of her college seasons.
Q&A with Sarah Harvey
What will you remember about your last collegiate season? This was a rebranding year for us, and I think we did really well for being a team with so many new and young players. Our coach has high standards, and we had a target on our back after winning the conference championship last year.
We've made it to Regionals every year I've been at Kutztown, but I wasn't sure we'd crack Regionals this year. Generally, you need 30 wins to get into Regionals, and we were just below that mark, but we ended up with a six seed and played three games at Regionals in Charleston, West Virginia. I wanted to play in the Regional Tournament, but to do that, I had to miss my college graduation ceremony. At the end of the day, I did want another game, and I knew I'd look back and be grateful to have played.
What will you remember about your last college game, played against Charleston State University at Regionals? I pitched well (four innings, allowing three hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts); I did struggle with pitching a little this year. Last year I had two of my best friends in the bullpen with me; I looked up to them, and they took me under their wing and helped me grow as a player. Looking for that one person to follow--that's how you get better. This year, I had to be a leader, which I've done on the field and in hitting, but not as a pitcher.
Did you enjoy playing with your sister Natalee? I'm protective of her and look after her, maybe more than I should, and I want her to do well. We were inseparable through the season, which I didn't mind. I played back the video of her first collegiate win, and all I could hear was my voice screaming! I was so into it! I don't know if I've ever been into a game that much. It was just a regular season game, and I bet people wondered what that crazy lady was doing. But I was so happy for her and couldn't contain myself.
When did you decide you wanted to play college softball? I've always loved the game, and I knew I wanted to play college softball when I was 11. I went to Regionals for Little League, and I asked my Dad, who played college baseball, if this was what it was like--living in dorms and traveling. He said it was, and I told him I wanted to do it. I also watched a lot of college softball on TV as a kid and aimed to play in college.
Why have you stayed with the game for so many years? There were hard days and even hard chunks of seasons, but I knew my family was proud of me for getting where I was, and I knew how happy they were to see me play. I've loved my teammates and friends- the people I met along the way. Sometimes you get out of touch with the game. When things are going great, you can't wait to get there; when they aren't, you have to lean into the relationships.
What wise words do you have for younger players? I know it's corny, but hard work will always get you a spot at the table where you want to be. I wouldn't have gotten where I was by just going through the motions. I've always taken the extra steps and more reps. I'd always do what I needed to improve and constantly evolve. If you have a goal and love it and work for it, it'll be hard to stop you.
What have you enjoyed about returning to help with the Missisquoi Valley Union varsity softball team? I'm super excited to come back and help at MVU. I have many good memories from playing on the team; my years there were very influential. We've got a good group of former players who've returned to help out with the team, and I'm excited to see what we can do.
What stands out about growing up with the game in a small town? Coming from Franklin County, I had such a loving group that wanted the best for me. I don't know anyone else who's had that experience. I'd also like to thank all my coaches and teammates for being such a good support system and building me up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.