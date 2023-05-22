KUTZTOWN, PA/ SWANTON, VT - Congratulations to Kutztown University senior softball player Sarah Harvey (Missisquoi Valley Union), who was selected to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region First Team.
According to a press release from Kutztown University, Harvey was a three-time all-conference pick and earned her first all-region honor at designated player thanks to an outstanding season at the plate and in the circle for the Golden Bears.
According to Kutztown University athletics, she hit .383 (62-for-162) with nine home runs, nine doubles, 39 runs batted in, and 32 runs scored, and she paced Kutztown in homers, RBIs, total bases (98), slugging percentage (.605) and was second in on-base percentage (.423). Among PSAC players, Harvey ranked ninth in home runs.
As a pitcher, Harvey contributed a 6-6 record and 3.58 earned run average in 30 appearances (16 starts). She struck out 57 and allowed a .273 batting average to opposing hitters, second-best on the team.
Harvey was named All-PSAC East First Team at utility/pitcher on May 2, and was an all-league First Team performer in 2022 and Second Team honoree in 2021.
Kutztown finished the 2023 season with a 30-26 overall record, and the Golden Bears qualified for both the PSAC Championship and NCAA Division II Championship tournaments.
Harvey was well-known in D1 Vermont softball circles for her big bat and excellent arm during her high school career at Missisquoi Valley Union High School and was named Vermont Softball Gatorade Player of the year in 2018-2019.
