Sarah Harvey (MVU Class of 2019) of D2 Kutztown University was named a First Team All-PSAC Performer, an excellent recognition in the competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Harvey came into the PSAC Championship game in relief in the fifth inning when the Kutztown Golden Bears were down 4-0 to Mercyhurst and didn't allow another run; she closed the game, earning the win.
Harvey made first-team as a pitcher/utility player for the KU Golden Bears. She is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA in 14 appearances and 60 innings. Harvey has a .376 batting average in 85 plate appearances with 32 hits and 18 RBIs. She started 27 games and appeared in 37.
