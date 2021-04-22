SWANTON/KUTZTOWN, PA — Sarah Harvey (MVU class of 2019) is off to a good start in her sophomore softball season at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
"I'm super stoked that we're fortunate enough to play this spring (after the last year's season was canceled due to Covid). We're looking pretty good this year, and that adds to the excitement," said Harvey.
How did you end up playing softball at NCAA Division II Kutztown University? "I have a close-knit family, and Kutztown is 15 minutes from my Aunt's house. I also loved the group of girls and the chemistry of the team."
What have you enjoyed about playing college softball? "I've enjoyed the experiences and being able to travel. Before Covid, we went to North Carolina and Florida. Being able to play a very competitive sport in all those different areas is really fun. And Bonding with a group of girls is really good."
What positions are you playing for Kutztown? "I am mostly a pitcher. When you're focusing all your time on that, you can get good. I've also been DHing as well."
How are you looking to develop as a player over the next couple of years? "I'm looking to become the best player I can and hopefully give back and coach at some level."
What have you enjoyed about your college coaches? "I've had a lot of good guidance along the way adjusting to college. Our coach just got her 1,000th win; she's only the seventh coach in DII softball ever to do that. That's big for our school and for our group to be the team to do that.
"We were recently nationally ranked at number 24 in the nation, and we're number one in our conference at the moment. We're hoping to keep it rolling, and we'd love to win a title."
What have you brought with you from your time playing for MVU, the Rockets Fastpitch Softball team, and working with Bases Loaded? "My high school coaches Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker were really positive and encouraging. My Rockets family, Ralph Halbach and Bill, Connie Sheets, and Dave Blodgett gave me a good foundation of what it means to click as a team. My hitting and defensive coach, Jim Neidlinger, has been a mentor for a very long time. I can call him and get his perspective. It's nice to have that person to call home and talk to."
Did you enjoy playing with your sister Natalee in high school? "Yes! We still bicker like sisters, but looking back, we had almost 'twin powers' on the field!"
Wise advice for younger players? "Work hard for what you want; you can't wish on it; you have to go out and get it. You're going to fail, and it's okay to have some tears, but you have to embrace it and get the next one."
Sarah's thank-yous: "I want to thank my mom. She traveled with me, was always part of the team culture, and pushed me to do my best. I thank her for being my rock and believing me."
