Sarah Harvey (Missisquoi Valley Union Class of 2019) and the Kutztown Golden Bears closed out the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference after reaching a spot in the top 25 rankings in the country.
Q&A with Sarah Harvey
What can you tell us about your junior season? The season has gone by quickly this year. I had an injury this year-an impingement in my rotator cuff, and I had to take a break in the middle of the season. While the trainer was working with me, something clicked, and it was like a miracle. Things settled down, and I've gotten back to throwing. I'm working to get my velocity back, and I'm back to throwing full games.
We had a lot of grad students come back for their fifth year. I feel like I have a unique position because I'm older, but I can sympathize with the younger players. We had seven good freshmen come in, and we had to acclimate to seven different people and personalities.
What have you learned about what it takes to reach an NCAA National Ranking two years in a row? Our team has put in a lot of work, not just on the field, but everyone on the team takes things seriously--eating healthy, conditioning, and taking care of our bodies. When you get this kind of recognition, it makes you want to take those extra steps to be better, even in the little things.
What sets this team apart? Our drive! A lot of our fifth years came back, and we want to win a PSAC, a Regionals title, and go to the National Championship. We got so close last season, and we had a good run for our money. We fell short, and a lot of us want to win it all. We have the capabilities, and now we just need to finish it.
Do you have any games that stand out? The game against Nova Southeastern, a nationally ranked team that we played in Florida, stands out. I hit a home run against them. It was a whirlwind--high winds, a storm that came out of nowhere. We sat on the bus for an hour. That game showed our team's fight. They were small ball, and we were long ball, and we went back and forth. There was good pitching on both sides, and it was a well-played game that we won 3-2.
What would you say about your coach and her approach? Our coach, Judy Lawes knows how to win games and is very strategic. She's got a lot of good experience, and she's well known in the NCAA and D2. She reached a thousand wins last year. She's very passionate about the game, and I've learned a lot from her.
What are three things you've learned from Coach Lawes? I've learned that hard work pays off more at the college level than any other, and putting in that hard work includes your confidence--going out and doing it. She's taught me to be a more well-rounded player and a student of the game. We're always going over pitching charts, and we’re brought into the defensive side of the game--getting the lead runner, squeeze plays, and how to contribute to the game as a pitcher beyond a strikeout. She teaches us how to work together as a good defensive team.
What do you remember most about your high school years now that you're a few years out? I'm thankful for the community; without them, I wouldn't be the player I am today. I had a really unique experience between my high school and travel ball coaches. The school community at games brought such a different energy than I've experienced anywhere. It was pure love for the team. To the girls at MVU--soak in this time! I met a lot of good friends with my travel team, who I still talk with. I'd like to thank the coaches I've had all the way up, my mom, and all my friends who encourage me. They're my biggest fans, and if I didn't have them, I wouldn't be where I am today. They all pushed me to be my best, and I needed that.
What has your parents' support meant to you? After having your parents watch you play every game, it's so different when they're not there. I would love to play closer to home so my mom could watch me play. I know it kills her, too, not be able to watch me play all the time. But I'm glad to be at this school, be regionally ranked, and playing for a high-level program. My mom always tells me I can always come home, but now's the time to go out and experience things I might not be able to do later.
