Rylee Larocque and Maveric Hanvey of Northwest Little League traveled to Fenway Park in August to participate in the 2021 Hit, Pitch & Run competition. Messenger Sports caught up with the athletes to find out what it was like to compete at Fenway Park.
Q & A with Rylee Larocque, age 10
What were you thinking when you heard you were advancing to the Pitch Hit Run Team Championship competition at Fenway Park? "I was very excited! I couldn't believe I got to go to Fenway!"
How big was Fenway? "It was huge! Everything was cool and big--the stadium and the field, and there were a lot of seats.
"I'm a Red Sox fan, and I've wanted to go to a Red Sox game for so long; we got to go to a game while we were there for the competition!"
Were you nervous about competing? "I was a little bit. I'm really competitive, and there were lots of people there."
What are some things you said or did that helped calm your nerves? "I took it one step at a time."
When it was time for the results, and they said you earned 2nd place, how excited were you? "I was frustrated because I came in second; I wanted to come in first. Looking back, I don't feel as frustrated. It was pretty cool, and I feel a whole lot better about it."
Are there any things you learned from this year that would help you next year? "When I did the Hit, Pitch & Run at Fenway this year, I was nervous because I've never done it before. Next year, I'd know better what to expect, and I'd feel more confident in myself."
What will you remember about the experience? "It was one of the coolest things I've ever done. I think anyone who could do it should do it!"
Q & A with Maveric Hanvey, age 9
What was it like to compete at Fenway Park? "It was a very fun and cool experience!"
What will you remember most about the competition? "That all the kids I competed with were really nice!"
Was there anything that surprised you about the competition? "I was so surprised at how big the stadium was!"
Were you nervous? "I was really nervous at first, because the field was so huge! But everyone helped me relax by being nice to me."
Were there a lot of people there, and did you make any friends with people while you were competing? "Everyone in my age group became my friend and everyone was super nice. I had so much fun!"
