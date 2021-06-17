FRANKLIN — On Friday, June 18, Elle Purrier St. Pierre will finally have the opportunity to run in the Olympic Trials.
I remember speaking with Elle shortly after the 2020 summer Olympics were postponed. It was during that conversation I knew I was talking with someone with extraordinary mental fortitude.
"I can only be frustrated with the things I can control," Elle said.
Let that sink in. It's easy to gravitate to the opposite thought process, but it's that mindset that's helped Elle reach a world-class stage.
Life-long determination: In February of 2020, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elle's mom Annie; she gave a wonderful example of Elle's life-long determination.
“You didn’t ever want to tell Elle she couldn’t do something when she was a kid. Even back in the pedal pull. She had so much determination as a child," said Annie.
“Elle was born to run, and her determination gets her places. Her ability to run gets her there quickly--but her determination gets her there.”
Tearing up the track: At 26 years old, Elle is tearing up the track and has already broken records in the indoor mile (4:16.85 in February 2020), the 3000m (8:36.41 in February 2021), and the two-mile ( 9:10.28 in February 2021).
When she's back in Vermont, she's running the roads of Franklin County, and I've had the pleasure of crossing paths with her on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Friends and relatives of mine have seen her out on the road, too.
How fast is Elle? One of my sons told me he saw a woman running 'faster than I've ever seen anyone run' on the road near our house. When he told me she was decked out in New Balance gear, I knew it had to be Elle.
It's not an impossibility to run into her; she's putting on 80 miles a week. Franklin County only has so many roads. If you're out enough, you'll probably see her eventually!
Good things take sacrifice and effort: I had the pleasure of interviewing Elle's then-fiance Jamie St. Pierre in February of 2020, and his words of unconditional love and support struck me.
“I want Elle to run as long as she can and break as many records as she can. There aren’t a lot of good things that don’t take sacrifice and effort."
FC proud: Thinking back on these precious conversations makes this week's race even more special to me. You see, for us, the people of Franklin County, Elle's our neighbor and, we couldn't be more proud to support her as she competes for a spot on the United States Olympic team.
When to watch: On Friday, June 18, Elle will be racing in Round 1 of the 1500m at 7:03 PM EST on NBCSN, NBC Sports Online, and Peacock. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 9:40 PM EST on the same media outlets, and the finals will be available to view on Monday, June 21 at 8:05 PM ET
