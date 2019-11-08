SWANTON — Ruthie Brueckner will represent MVU at New Englands on Saturday, November 9th, after earning a fifth-place finish in Division II at the Vermont State Cross Country Championships this year.
Brueckner, a sophomore, ran the 5,000 meters in 20:53.4, improving on her 19th place finish as a freshman in 2018.
This year Brueckner was also racing without the seniors who guided her in her first high school season.
“Last year I had my sister Anna and Callie Parks, and I miss running with them. This year I am the one at the top, and I don’t have them to follow,” said Brueckner.
Brueckner has developed good race awareness over the last year, and she put that to work on Saturday, October 26th, at the state meet.
“I started out fast with a pack of six girls. We started to separate, and I knew that the top three runners were out of my reach,” explained Brueckner. “I worked to stay with the second group of runners.”
“I had to work to not be intimidated or let others pace me. I tried to follow someone a lot faster than me so that I could draft after them.”
The Thetford course is notorious for its challenging terrain.
“There are lots of hills toward the end, including Morty’s Monster, a gradual, steep hill,” said Brueckner. “You’re pushing yourself on the other hills, but you know you still have to do Morty’s, and when you get there, you’re sprinting to the finish.”
When the results came in at Thetford, Brueckner was surprised by her fifth-place finish.
“I was seeded ninth when I looked online; before the race, I told my coach I was going to follow the fast girls,” said Brueckner. “I was determined to keep up with them.”
Photos taken in the last seconds of the race show Brueckner as she crosses the finish line.
“The girl beside me was a tenth of a second behind me,” said Brueckner.
Brueckner has never been to New Englands for cross country, but she did go last year for indoor and outdoor track.
“It’s a much higher level of competition,” said Brueckner. “You get to see amazing athletes who are seeded nationally.”
Ruthie is the youngest of five Brueckner children to run for MVU, and she’s inspired by the success of her siblings.
“I was young when my brothers were running, but I remember watching them,” said Brueckner. “As I got older understood the value of John and Paul’s state championships, looked up to them.”
“I enjoy the competition in running; I love the races and seeing my time,” said Bruecker, “and I always want to better that time.”
Being a member of the team is also important to Brueckner.
“The team is like a family; we rely on each other and we are good friends,” said Brueckner.
MVU’s cross country coaches, Jody Medor and Kevin Flint, have played integral roles in Brueckner’s success.
“My coaches are really pushing me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Brueckner.
Medor has been pleased with the progress Brueckner has made this year.
“Ruthie is naturally talented,” said Medor. “She has matured as an athlete and by the end of this season, she finally realized how to compete against the lead pack.
“Every race she discusses a plan and has now learned how to execute each run.”
Medor has been coaching Brueckner for two years at MVU. During that time, she’s gotten to know her well.
“Ruthie is determined. She guts out anything we throw at her,” said Medor. “She may say, ‘Now Jody...’ but I know she will get it done.”
Medor noted that Brueckner wasn’t happy about a race the coaches added to the schedule this year.
“The night before States, I asked her how she felt about running the next day and she said, ‘this won’t be as bad now that we ran Harwood,’” said Medor. “That’s an athlete that’s finally learning to become a competitive racer. She will be one to watch for the next two years.”
Looking back over the season, Brueckner noted the two races that she enjoyed the most--the NVACS at Hard’ack and the state championships in Thetford.
“Placing 5th at States made me see that if I do put the work in, I can keep up with the faster girls, and it’s fun to run with them.”
With two more years of high school ahead of her, Brueckner is looking to continue to grow as a racer.
“I’d like to hit 19:00 in the 5,000 meters by my senior year,” said Brueckner. “My coaches are really encouraging me. Running 20:26 for a PR this year is only 26 seconds from my goal, and I feel it’s attainable.”