Ruth Brueckner, a senior from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, traveled to Boston this weekend, March 5 and 6, to compete against the top athletes from every state across New England. This competition consists of the fastest six athletes from each state who fight for a place on the podium. Brueckner qualified in the 55m, 300m, and 600m at the Vermont State meet and earned state titles in the 300m and 600m.
Brueckner started her day off with the 55-meter dash, placing 24th, higher than she was seeded, in a time of 7.83. Brueckner was seeded eighth in the 600, which placed her in the third of four heats, with the fastest heat last. She won her heat, which placed her third overall - an honor that few Vermonters ever see. With her new time, she set a new Vermont D2 state record!
Over the indoor season, Brueckner has set the bar high and crushed the state record in this event by nearly 5 seconds, taking the time from a 1:41.62, set by Sonia John from Rice Memorial to an impressive 1:36.67. Ruth went on to race the 300m directly after the 600m, not having yet recovered from her 600m. Event organizers even held the race up as she was still on the podium when her 300m should have started. She raced and held a time of 44.38, for a 24th finish.
Jarrett Beauregard also qualified for New England’s in the high jump but was unable to attend.
What's next? Ethan Mashtare, Loghan Hugesh, and Ruth Brueckner will represent the state of Vermont at the New Balance National Indoor Championships on Friday, March 11 in New York City.
