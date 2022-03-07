Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden and Western Franklin. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of mild temperatures, light to moderate rainfall and snowmelt will lead to modest rises on area streams and rivers. While widespread flooding is not expected, forecast rises of 2 to 5 feet may be enough to break up any thin river ice that has developed over recent cold spells, particularly on central and northern rivers such as the Au Sable, Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi and Passumpsic. This could lead to the formation of ice jams on these waterways, and/or foster sharper rises in the vicinity of existing jams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&