Cross country teams from BFA Fairfax, Missisquoi Valley Union, Enosburg High School, Richford High School, Champlain Valley Union High School, and Milton High School raced in Milton at the Arrowhead Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Ruth Brueckner (MVU) and John Viens (Richford) won the girls' and boys' 5K races.
Boys team placement
1 Champlain Valley Union
2 Bellows Free Academy Fairfax
3 Missisquoi Valley Union
4 Richford Junior-Senior High School
5 Enosburg Junior-Senior High School
6 Milton High School
Girls team placement
1 Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax
2 Champlain Valley Union
3 Missisquoi Valley Union
4 Enosburg Junior-Senior High School
5 Richford Junior-Senior High School
6 Milton High School
Girls top 5 racers
MVU
1 Ruth Brueckner
4 Cora Gagne
17 Haley Stefaniak
24 Allie Nappi-Thompson
25 Brooke Durkee
Enosburg
2 Mei Elander
5 Freja Stovgaard
13 Apple Maddox
16 Marie Shippert
Richford
10 Carly Archambault
18 Vanessa Tessier
21 Olivia St Francis
23 Myah Plante
31 Katelyn Kirkpatrick
BFA Fairfax
8 Forest Skillman
9 Colleen Clark
11 Ava Pigeon
14 Charlotte wood
15 Morgan Cutter
Boys top 5 racers by school
Richford
1 John Viens
18 Silas Martin
23 Luc Viens
28 Charles Daniel
30 John Lugo
Enosburg
19 Otto Maddox
31 Cyrus Blaney
35 Max Frappier
Fairfax
2 Dylan Kissinger
4 Jackson Minor
5 Ryan Thatcher
16 Kaden Labor
22 Kagan Whiteman
MVU
11 Brady Creller
15 Caleb Ploof
17 Cameron Choiniere
20 Blake Connelly
25 Henry Tanner
