_DSC3401.jpg

John Viens races at the Choiniere Family Farm on Saturday, Sept. 19. Viens also earned a first place finish at the cross country meet hosted by Milton on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

 David Laroche

Cross country teams from BFA Fairfax, Missisquoi Valley Union, Enosburg High School, Richford High School, Champlain Valley Union High School, and Milton High School raced in Milton at the Arrowhead Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Ruth Brueckner (MVU) and John Viens (Richford) won the girls' and boys' 5K races.

Boys team placement

1 Champlain Valley Union

2 Bellows Free Academy Fairfax

3 Missisquoi Valley Union

4 Richford Junior-Senior High School

5 Enosburg Junior-Senior High School

6 Milton High School

Girls team placement

1 Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax

2 Champlain Valley Union

3 Missisquoi Valley Union

4 Enosburg Junior-Senior High School

5 Richford Junior-Senior High School

6 Milton High School

Girls top 5 racers

MVU

1 Ruth Brueckner

4 Cora Gagne

17 Haley Stefaniak

24 Allie Nappi-Thompson

25 Brooke Durkee

Enosburg

2 Mei Elander

5 Freja Stovgaard

13 Apple Maddox

16 Marie Shippert

Richford

10 Carly Archambault

18 Vanessa Tessier

21 Olivia St Francis

23 Myah Plante

31 Katelyn Kirkpatrick  

BFA Fairfax

8 Forest Skillman

9 Colleen Clark

11 Ava Pigeon

14 Charlotte wood

15 Morgan Cutter

Boys top 5 racers by school

Richford

1 John Viens

18 Silas Martin

23 Luc Viens

28 Charles Daniel

30 John Lugo

Enosburg

19 Otto Maddox

31 Cyrus Blaney

35 Max Frappier  

Fairfax

2 Dylan Kissinger

4 Jackson Minor

5 Ryan Thatcher

16 Kaden Labor

22 Kagan Whiteman

MVU

11 Brady Creller

15 Caleb Ploof

17 Cameron Choiniere

20 Blake Connelly

25 Henry Tanner

