ST. ALBANS - This Monday, May 1, the 22nd annual Run/Walk for Jim 5K and Kids' Races will take place at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center. The event has become a spring staple in the community and raises thousands of dollars to help local families during their darkest times.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go to Franklin and Grand Isle counties to people battling catastrophic illnesses. In the two decades since the event began, the Jim Bashaw Memorial Fund has given almost $800,000 to people in need in 1077 grants as of March 8, 2022.
Shari Bashaw, Jim's wife, explained how important the fundraising efforts remain.
"There are so many people who have had to deal with catastrophic illnesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. They're stressed out enough, and now they have to deal with setbacks and delays in care due to the pandemic. They may also deal with financial setbacks caused by the pandemic. We're hoping to see a good turnout to support and help people in need," said Bashaw.
"Jimmy was the first person to help people, and he would want to help them in a time like this. Keeping his legacy alive through helping others is so important."
According to Shari, those touched by the Fund often give back: "We have a lot of cancer survivors who come back and walk the race or serve at the race. They're so appreciative, and it really warms my heart."
And the volunteers? Shari thanked them as well: "The same people have helped with the race for 20 years; we've added some newcomers, including St. Albans Recreation. A lot of people are happy with the community service that it provides."
