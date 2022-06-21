The rosters for the 34th North-South Softball Classic have been announced and athletes will take the field for the games for the first time in three years. Two seven-inning games, featuring recent grads, will be played at Castleton University on Friday, July 1 beginning at 4 p.m.; a nine-inning game will be played on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m.
NORTH TEAM
BFA-St. Albans: Cadence Moore, catcher. Champlain Valley: Sophia Stevens, first base. Colchester: Chloe Palmer, third base/pitcher. Danville: Rylie Cadieux, third base; Ava Marshia, catcher/outfield. Enosburg: Dana Elkins pitcher; Emma Keelty, catcher. Essex: Cailey Appenzeller, outfield; Grace Cook, shortstop; Emilyrose Mercier, pitcher. Lyndon: Brydie Barton, outfield; Emma Newland second base; Isabelle Priest, outfield; Natalie Tenney, catcher. Missisquoi: Alexandra Brouillette, shortstop. St. Johnsbury: Taylor Farnsworth second base; Adrianna Lemieux catcher; Delaney Rankin, pitcher/first base.
Coaches: Jeremy Roberts, Aaron Carr, St. Johnsbury; Chris Carr, Lyndon.
SOUTH TEAM
Brattleboro: Leah Madore, pitcher; Brittney Wright, catcher. Fair Haven: Olivia Almeida, shortstop; Mercedes Cathcart, third base. Green Mountain: Kimberly Cummings, first base/outfield. Otter Valley: Marissa Connors, second base; Riley Keith, pitcher. Poultney: Kaylah Bennett, catcher. Proctor: Laci French, infield/outfield. Rutland: Alyssa Kennedy, third base/outfield; Samera Rideout, shortstop; Tamara Sabotka, first base. Springfield: Ari Cioffi, second base; Isabella Belisle, pitcher. Vergennes: Audrey Tembreull, shortstop/outfield. Windsor: Karen Kapuscinski, infield/outfield; Megan Holling, outfield; Peyton Richardson, outfield/infield.
Coaches: Bill Jones, Wally Fabian, Fair Haven; Tony Lamberton, Poultney.
