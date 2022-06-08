A while back, Roland “Butterscotch “ Daudelin petitioned the League to change his name. He wanted to be known as Roland “Princess “ Daudelin. Upon review, someone had already claimed that name, hard to believe. So it was decided the new name is Roland “BS” Daudelin, which seems fitting.
Today’s special guest star writer, filling in for Winston, who is still on the DL, is none other than Roland “BS” Daudelin!
Well, the winning team must have cheated with “Mr.” Ed McGarry, Andy “The Bus” Jette, Fran “Wham Bam” Bertrand, and Paul “Hack” Hatch. I play with Mr. Ed, and pars come as often as Christmas. The Bus swings like he’s planting potatoes, Wham Bam finished last twice last year in his only claim to fame, and Hack never met a double bogie he didn’t like. How these guys were +8.5 is one of the seven wonders of the world.
Most over went to a guy who calls himself Andy “Broomball” Dufault. He was +7.5, but we should check his bag for illegal clubs.
Seems like every time I see Bill Dubie “Brother’s” name, it’s after the Dumpster Fire Award. Yep, there again. The only time he’s not there is when he has to work. He had more than enough help today as Gary “Ironman” Deaette was -3, Bob “Softball” Larose was -1, and the guy who really doomed this team was Richard “Sunshine” Delorme who was -8. Sunshine just returned from Florida a week too early, according to his teammates.
Crash and Burn goes to a guy who really deserves it. Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau was -8.5. Apparently, there wasn’t anybody who pointed out where the greens were.
Closest to the pin was a guy who makes about three good shots per round. Brent “Smiley” Lussier used one of those shots and ended up 7’9” away for the $49 prize.
50-50 winner was 'Softball Larose,' good for $55. A second drawing for greens fees at local golf courses was Bob “Shorty” Ruiter. Looks like me and Shorty are taking a road trip.
In the “Ask Bone” segment, a League member asks, “Hey Bone. Like many golfers, I’m superstitious. What is it that you avoid before teeing it up?”
Bone replied, “I avoid asking advice from my parrot. He always tells me he wants a cracker, and when I give it to him, he bites my finger. So don’t ask your parrot for advice.”
There were 8 skins paying $6 this week. Check that; there were six skins paying $8 this week. Chris “Blue” Gill #6, Gary “GG” Gilbert #8. GG would like to thank Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates for not getting in the skins as Vegetable man also birdied #8. Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders #9, Gary “Baseball” Gadouas #11, and “Handy” Andy Laroche on #12 and #13.
I doubt anybody can do the job I did writing this, but next week The Captain takes pen in hand to try. See you all next week. BS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.