The Richford Rockets girls' basketball team earned a 56-30 win over Twinfield on Saturday, Jan. 21, thanks in part to an outstanding third quarter performance.
After taking a 26-15 point lead in the first half, the Rockets' sharp-shooting Kyrielle Deuso drained four three point shots and tallied 14 of her 18 points in the game.
The Rockets added nine points in the fourth, and held Twinfield to nine.
Scoring leaders: Kyrielle Deuso led the Rockets with 18, and Sierra Derby had nine. Twinfield was led by Ginger Klarch with eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.