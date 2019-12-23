WINOOSKI — The Richford Rockets earned a commanding 60-42 point lead over the Winooski Spartans on Friday evening.
The Rockets had two monster quarters, the first and the third. In the first quarter Richford scored 17 points. Elizabeth Snider drained a pair of three-pointers in that quarter to lead her team.
In the second quarter, the Rockets added 11 points to the score, this time led by Jordin Jacobs.
The teams left the court at halftime with Richford leading 28-17.
Kamryn Boyce led the Rockets' offense in the third, tallying nine points. Four other Rockets, Austin Archambault, Elizabeth Snyder, ad Jordin Jacobs all contributed to the 23 point gain.
In the fourth, the Winooski offense outscored the Rockets 12-9, but Richford held the lead and earned the win.
Kamryn Boyce led Richford with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Elizabeth Snider scored 17 points for the Rockets , including three shots from outside the arc.