RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets girls' varsity basketball team hosted the Winooski Spartans in their home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 27, earning a 50-15 win.
The Rockets, who were 1-1 on the season going into the game, jumped to a 9-1 lead after the first quarter thanks to Emma Fadden, who scored five points, and Gracie Sylvester and Aubrey Fadden, who each added two.
In the second quarter, Sylvester picked up where she left off, working hard on the boards and adding two baskets for the Rockets. Richford defenders continued to pressure the Spartans' offense, causing some early turnovers and jump balls; Aubrey Fadden also had an excellent block on a Winooski shot.
While offense was hard to come by early, Kyrielle Deuso finally broke the drought for the Rockets, finishing an And-1 midway through the second quarter.
Sierra Derby added a bucket, as did Sylvester, who tacked on another on a steal by Emma Fadden. By the halftime break, Richford held a commanding 23-5 lead.
The Rockets came out calm and organized for the start of the second half, making quick, sharp passes and controlling the pace of play.
Maddie Smith was the first Rocket to score; Aubrey Fadden followed with a three, and Deuso snagged a rebound and scored. Winooski's Sanii Stewart McIver hit a three for the trailing Spartans on the next play.
Derby showed some grit, taking a charge for the Rockets late in the quarter; she later added two free throws, and Richford closed the third leading 36-8.
Deuso kicked off the Rockets' offense with a bucket on a breakaway in the first minute of the fourth; Derby capitalized on a Deuso steal to score and, seconds later, added another basket.
Stewart-McIver ended the Rockets' fourth-quarter run with a basket in the paint to give Winooski some much-needed offense.
Uxue Duran drained a three for the Rockets midway through the fourth, eliciting a cheer from the hometown crowd. Derby scored the game's final basket on a drive through traffic to put the Rockets at 50 in the game's last two minutes.
Rockets' coach Tim Lagasse was glad for the win, but he's looking forward to Friday's game against Enosburg.
"We've got a game coming up at the end of the week that will need a little more intensity. We tried to work on that in the second half, and that got better," said Lagasse.
"We worked on moving the ball on the offensive side and using both sides of the court. Defensively, we just worked on pressuring the ball and containing. We've got the talent and ability. We just have to keep mentally strong and play our game, and we'll be fine."
Gracie Sylvester and Sierra Derby helped bolster the Rockets' efforts in the post.
"Gracie was big on the boards; that's what I need from both of her and Sierra. They do very well down there," said Lagasse. " Gracie's coming into her own. She's a sophomore, so she's got plenty of ball to play, and I'm excited to watch and see how she develops."
Three Richford Rockets shared their thoughts on the season, the game, and the upcoming contest with Enosburg.
Gracie Sylvester responded to questions about her first varsity season: "I like how we all play as a team and know how to work together. I want to win the game against Enosburg. We should do pretty well if we put our all into it."
Emma Fadden spoke of the upcoming game with in-county rivals, the Enosburg Hornets: "I'd like to show them what we can do and give them a run for their money."
Sierra Derby shared her thoughts on being reunited with former teammate Gracie Sylvester: "Gracie and I worked well together tonight and picked up the other players when they needed it. We've grown up playing together through AAU, so having my partner back is great."
Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 12 points; Emma Fadden had nine, and Maddie Smith and Kyrielle Deuso each had seven.
