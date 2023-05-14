The Rockets cruised to a 20-2 win over the Northfield Marauders on Saturday, May 13.
The Rockets jumped ahead 2-0 top of the first and found their groove as a team, going into the top of the third, when, according to Rockets' coach Abby Coon, "Everything really started to click."
Rockets' offensive leaders: Talia McCray had a triple, and Ella Chagnon had two singles and a double.
Rockets' pitching: Kyrielle Deuso was in the circle and finished with 11 strikeouts in five innings.
Coon spoke of Deuso's work in the circle: "I'm very proud of her and her ability to stay composed after a shaky first inning. She came back strong, and made a statement."
Coon also complimented Northfield: "I’d like to give a shout out to the Northfield team. They really played a nice game, and made some awesome plays. Good luck to them on the rest of their season."
