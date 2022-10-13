The Richford Rockets slipped past Danville on Thursday, Oct. 13, on two goals by Kyrielle Deuso. Deuso scored the Rockets' first goal and went on to notch the winning goal with 22 seconds remaining in the second overtime. 

