The Richford High School Rockets girls soccer team traveled to Craftsbury on Saturday, Oct. 2., earning a 4-1 win. Craftsbury recognized the seniors from both teams before the game, Holly Raymond, Olivia Hatch, Madison Boylan and Cary Archambault are all playing their final soccer season with the Rockets.
Rockets' coach Abby Coon was pleased with the team's effort and with Olivia Hatch's first varsity goal.
"We came out super strong in the first half, and we connected a lot of nice passes and gave some nice give and go’s. It was nice to actually see our offense and defense actually click and work together, and everyone saw the field really well," said Coon.
"Kyrielle Deuso was assisted by Madeline Pike for our first goal. Olivia Hatch got her first goal ever! Carly Archambault let a nice ball fly, and it ended In the back of their net. We then kept the pressure up gaining a corner kick where Mikayla Chagnon gained her first goal, assisted by Carly Archambault on the corner kick."
Craftsbury came out hard that second half, according to Coon; they eventually scored on a penalty kick (Ida Earnes.)
"It was a super fun game to watch, despite the rainy weather. All the girls had smiles, and it was just nice to see from a coach's perspective that we are still having fun this far into the season. Sometimes (we) can get caught up in 'having to get that win,' but it’s an even better feeling to see the girls enjoying themselves and playing as a team, win or lose."
Coon complimented Craftsbury.
"I’d like to recognize the Craftsbury team for their great sportsmanship and great atmosphere. They really competed well and have a lot of heart. Their goalie had a lot of pressure from us, and just continued to grind with no fear, she’s really something to watch," said Coon. "Not one of them gave up, they only got stronger, and that’s something to really admire. I look forward to seeing their program grow."
