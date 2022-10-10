RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets earned a 7-1win over the Craftsbury Chargers in the annual Pink Game on Monday, Oct. 10. Kyrielle Deuso and Madeline Pike each scored hat tricks, and Brooklyn Letourneau netted the solo goal.
featured
Rockets top Chargers in annual Pink Game; Kyrielle Deuso and Madeline Pike net hat tricks!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Enosburgh man dies in 100 mph crash with cow near the Abbey Restaurant; State police looking for information
-
Home tour of the week: This $296,000 farmhouse in St. Albans Town sits on a corner lot with nearly an acre of land
-
Get to know the 2022 7-8 Youth Patriots captains and coaches
-
Garceau and Dasaro lead the way at Harwood, Hurteau and Hughes at Manhattan.
-
Here are recent Franklin County property transfers up to $655,000
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Saint Albans
36°
Clear
52° / 35°
12 AM
36°
1 AM
36°
2 AM
36°
3 AM
37°
4 AM
38°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2022 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.