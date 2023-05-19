RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets hosted the BFA-Fairfax Bullets on Friday, May 19, earning an 11-6 victory in the senior game. Richford seniors Ella Chagnon, Vanessa Cunningham, Talia McCray, Sierra Derby, Melody Tracy, Grace Ryea, and exchange students Georgia Belotti and Uxue Duran were recognized before the game.
The Bullets got on the board in the first, as Abby Langloise tripled and scored on a hit by Melissa Hall. Halle Rocheleau struck out two batters as the Bullets held the Rockets scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
BFA-Fairfax took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, thanks to hits from Peyton Niles and Faith Benjamin; Langlois plated a fourth run on a fielder's choice but was eventually thrown out at home in a heads-up play finished by Rockets' catcher, Mikayla Chagnon, who applied the tag for the half inning's final out.
The Rockets plated three runs in the bottom of the second to come within one run of the Bullets. Maddie Smith, who walked and stole her way to third, made a gutsy steal, sliding under the tag on a passed ball to plate the Rockets' first run. Derby and Belotti scored on passed balls, but Rochleau induced a slow grounder for the final out.
Rockets' shortstop, Kyrielle Deuso, made an impressive catch on a popup for the first out of the third inning. Vanessa Cunningham made the second in center on a flyout, and McCray earned the final out on a strikeout to hold the Bullets scoreless in the top of the third.
The Rockets took the field in the bottom of the inning, trailing by one. Cunningham beat out a dropped third strike to reach first, promptly stealing second to get into scoring position. Tracy smacked a single down the third base line to score Cunningham for the tying run.
An overthrow with bases loaded and two outs cracked the door for Tracy to steal home for the go-ahead run. Derby and Deuso scored on a passed ball to give the Rockets a 7-4 lead.
Faith Benjamin sparked life into the Bullets' offense with a well-placed bunt. Langlois, who's had a hot bat this season, hit a two-out stand-up double, and Hall sent the ball sailing into deep left to plate two runs for the Bullets and narrow the deficit to one.
Anna Villeneuve replaced Rochleau in the circle in the bottom of the fourth, striking out two Rockets and inducing a pop-out for a one, two, three inning.
After holding the Bullets scoreless in the top of the fifth, Deuso and Belotti's singles gave the Rockets two early base runners; Deuso slammed a ball to center, scoring both of her teammates to give the Rockets a 9-6 lead. Ella Chagnon's sac fly advanced Deuso to third, and Mikayla Chagnon drove in her cousin Ella; the Rockets held a 10-6 lead after five innings.
Tracy scored the Rockets' eleventh run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bullets stifled any further runs with two quick outs.
Villeneuve crushed the ball for a stand-up double in the top of the seventh, but Deuso made the catch on the next batter and turned a double play, snuffing out an excellent Bullets' scoring opportunity. McCray took the last batter herself to secure the 11-6 win.
McCray threw a complete game, striking out seven batters. Rochleau threw three innings, striking out four; Villeneuve threw three innings, striking out four.
McCray spoke of the win's significance: "I really wanted to get this win since it's our last regular season home game, and it was our senior night game. I've really enjoyed playing on this team and having all my friends and family come and watch."
Ella Chagnon spoke of the team's growth this season: "We had some trouble connecting as a team early on, but we've grown close like family. I'm so glad we could pull together tonight and get this win."
Cunningham is one of several in her family to play for Richford baseball or softball teams.
"I looked up to my brother Jake who played ball here. He was a really great player, and I learned a lot from him," said Cunningham. "My dad coached here when I was young, so we have a lot of baseball and softball in our blood."
Rockets coach Abby Coon was pleased to see the team earn the come-from-behind win.
"This was a good test for us, and it was nice to see where we're at," said Coon.
Coon also spoke about coaching this year's seniors: "I've been with this group of seniors for the last four years, and they're a great group of girls. They've made me want to continue coaching. I want them to know I'm always here if they need anything, and I wish them the best in their future endeavors."
