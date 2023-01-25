The BFA-Fairfax Bullets hosted the Richford Rockets in the annual Pink Game on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Rockets earned the 44-28 win.
The Rockets held the Bullets to 13 points in the first half, while scoring 26 of their own on a strong showing by Sierra Derby who scored 16 points to lead the Rockets' offense.
In the second half, the Rockets tallied 18 points over the remaining quarters as Hannah Marlow, Emma Fadden, and Derby all added multiple baskets. The Bullets added 15 points to their tally, with Forest Skillman contributing seven and Taylor Duquette adding six.
Scoring leaders: BFA-Fairfax was led by Taylor Duquette with 12 and Forest Skillman with nine. Richford was led by Sierra Derby with 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.