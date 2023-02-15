The Richford Rockets girls' varsity basketball team earned a 62-42 road win over the Danville Bears on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Richford had a dominant second quarter, tallying 24 points and leaving for the halftime break with a 37-18 point lead. They went on to outscore the Bears in the second half and secure the win.
Richford scoring leaders: Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 21 points and Kyrielle Deuso had 16.
Thank you, Randi Chagnon, for the photos from the road!!
