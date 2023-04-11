Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY AND LOWER CONNECTICUT RIVER VALLEY... The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In New York, Champlain Valley of New York. In Vermont, Champlain Valley of Vermont, Northern Taconics and Lower Connecticut Valley North. * Timing...From 10 AM this morning until 10 PM this evening. The strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values will occur between 11 AM and 5 PM Today. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph across western Clinton and eastern Essex Counties in New York. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 30 percent with localized values near 15 percent across the southern Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s to lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low relative humidity will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. * Additional information...A burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed. Those in Vermont should consult with your local fire warden regarding open burning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that dangerous fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. &&