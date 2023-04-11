The Richford Rockets have been a team on the rise in the last few years; the No. 6 Richford Rockets upset the No. 2 Danville Pride 14-9 in the semifinal game of the D4 softball playoffs last spring to earn a trip to Castleton University to compete for the D4 state title. While they didn’t bring home the banner, they certainly made their community proud. Messenger Sports caught up with Rockets’ head coach Abby Coon to find out how the team is shaping up for the 2023 season.
Q&A with Rockets’ coach Abby Coon
Who’s back for 2023? The Rockets have 10 girls returning to the team this season. We're looking to have Talia McCray and Kyrielle Deuso share the mound this season. Sierra Derby has past pitching experience and has decided to step up and give us a hand this year. An unfortunate early season injury has put Hannah Boylan on the mend, but we'd like to see her get some time at the mound as well. Behind the plate we have Mikayla Chagnon returning as well as Vanessa Cunningham. Among the 10 returning we always stress "versatility." Having a smaller team, it's needed, and having confidence in themselves in different positions is important to us. Knowing I can depend on anyone at any time in any position gives us peace of mind.
Who’s new to the team this year? We have three new players, including an exchange student, Georgia Belloti, who’s never played before, and has decided to give it a go! We're super excited for her to come out. Watching her progress over the last couple weeks has been awesome. We also have Vanessa Tessier and Elliot Irish, who generally focus on track and field but decided to give it a go. It's going to be exciting to see them both grow over the season; it's intimidating and takes courage to start a new sport, especially coming to a team that's already developed. But I'm happy they're here. Grace Ryea, although she's returning to the team this year not as our manager (as she's been the last two years) has decided to take on a different role and play this year as well. I'm proud of her for stepping up and continuing to grow.
Who will be assisting you this spring? The Rockets coaching staff looks a little different this year. As always, I'll have Karen Chagnon and Katja Langmaid at my side, but I also acquired Randi Chagnon and Kylie Deuso joining the bench. They both bring different perspectives and ideas to the team. Our general interest will always be what's best for the team and the girls themselves.
What are your goals for the season? We made it to the championship last year, and we have a lot to build off from generally speaking, but nothing is guaranteed, especially if we don't put the work in. We have depth within the team that we'll continue to build off from and hopefully create some good momentum moving forward. Last year we created the "family" mentality, and at the end of each day, no matter the outcome, that's who we are and always will be.
