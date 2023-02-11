The Richford Rockets earned a 42-34 win over visiting Milton on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the annual senior night contest. The Rockets recognized Ella Chagnon and Emma and Aubrey Fadden for their contributions to the program.
After trailing in the first half, the Rockets turned the tide in the second, taking the lead and earning the win. Kyrielle Deuso led the Rockets with 13 points. Milton was led by Marlie Bushey with 10.
