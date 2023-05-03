The Richford Rockets softball team earned a 25-1 win over visiting Twinfield on Tuesday, May 2.
Kyrielle Deuso was in the circle for the Rockets, ending the game with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Talia McCray and Vanessa Cunningham led Richford’s offense; McCray had a double, a triple, and three RBI and Cunningham had a double and two RBI.
Rockets’ coach Abby Coon complimented both teams for their graciousness in the lopsided contest.
“Twinfield had some nice hits towards the end as well, it was nice to see them adjust to our pitching towards the end,” said Coon. “Both teams really seemed to enjoy each others company, despite the score. It’s nice to see good sportsmanship and two teams compete and have fun.”
Thank you, Randi Chagnon, for the photos!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.