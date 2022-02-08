The Richford Rockets rallied to a 52-45 win over Twinfield on Tuesday, Feb 9. After trailing by 18 at the half, the Rockets offense exploded in the second half, including a 24 point fourth quarter.
Rockets high scorers: Maddi Johnson led the rockets with 17 points, Kyrielle Deuso had 15, and Sierra Derby had 10.
