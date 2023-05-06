The Richford Rockets earned a 20-4 win against the combined Twinfield/Danville softball team on Saturday, May 6. Talia McCray pitched for the Rockets, ending the day with eight strike outs in five innings.
Before the start of the game, Twinfield/Danville held a ceremony for Paul Remick, dedicating the field in his name in recognition of his many years of coaching. During his tenure, he accrued 408 career wins.
Rockets coach Abby Coon expressed her appreciation to Remick.
"I'd like to give a big congratulations to him and all he’s accomplished over the years," said Coon.
The Rockets jumped ahead to a 14-0 lead in the first, adding on six runs later in the game.
Coon recognized the strength of her offense.
"Everyone hit really well this game, and as far as offensive leaders, Mikayla Chagnon had a beautiful hit out to left center, where she got a triple," said Coon. "Sierra Derby also had a triple today with an RBI."
Coon complimented Twinfield/Danville on their efforts in the game.
"Twinfield did get their bats out today and made a nice double play in the second inning. Ella Chagnon hit a line drive to second, where Adyn Corlett made a nice catch, throwing out our runner at first," said Coon.
"Phoebe Crocker had a nice hit out to left field, resulting in a double in the third inning. She ended up scoring on a fielding error on our part."
Coon spoke of the areas the Rockets will be focusing on in the coming days.
"Over all It was a great day for a game," said Coon. "I think moving forward we have to look at how those errors will affect us in the long run, learn from them, and move forward."
the Rockets host Lamoille on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:30.
Thank you, Eric Chagnon, for the photos from the road!!
