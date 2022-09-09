RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets confidently defeated the Winooski Spartans soccer team 6-1 on Friday, Sept. 9. Overall good offense, defense, and goalkeeping secured the decisive victory.
The Rockets showed great ball control on the pitch throughout the entire game. This offense led to quite a few chances in front of the Spartan net, but the Rockets had a hard time finishing their opportunities early. With a few missed chances, the Rockets conceded the first goal of the game, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead early.
Some great saves from goal keeper Aubrey Fadden kept the Rockets in the game early. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Madeline Pike struck first for the Rockets, followed by a cross-field goal from Madison Smith. This gave the the Rockets a 2-1 lead going into the half.
The second half started where the first left off. Kyrielle Dueso banked two goals in the back of the Spartan net to give the Rockets a much more comfortable lead. Goals from Brooklyn Letourneau and Pike sealed the Rocket victory at 6-1.
Rocket head coach Liza Bordo spoke of the players who out to her: "Maddie Smith is a beast in the middle and a playmaker. Ella, Madeline, and Ky as well, They are always all over the ball."
Madison Pike spoke of the victory: "I think we had a lot more communication today. The ball was a little bit more controlled, and we really played as a team and came together."
