Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost will be possible in outlying areas away from Lake Champlain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&