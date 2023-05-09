The Richford Rockets softball team faced off against D2 Lamoille on Tuesday, May 9, overpowering the visitors 26-4. Talia McCray earned the win in the circle for the Rockets.
Richford varsity coach Abby Coon spoke of McCray's performance in the circle: "It really was the Talia McCray show. She had six strikeouts in five innings, and a numerous amount of defensive plays on the mound. She had about four line drives hit right at her, and she reacted accordingly and made the correct plays. I'm incredibly proud of her."
The Rockets jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but Lamoille tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third.
Coon spoke of the turn in the offensive tide for the Rockets: "We adjusted to the pitching, and Kyrielle Deuso got us started with a triple, and it just trickled from there."
Richford's offensive leaders: Vanessa Cunningham led Richford with a triple and a double, Maddie Smith with two doubles, and Ella Chagnon with a triple.
Record: The Rockets are now 6-2 on the season and face Craftsbury on Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. at home.
Thank you, Randi Chagnon, for the photos!!
