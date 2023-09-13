The Richford Rockets earned a 6-1 win over the Danville Bears on Wednesday, Sept. 13, thanks to four goals by Kyrielle Deuso; one by Jazmine Cunningham, which was her first varsity goal, and one by Brooklyn Letourneau.
Dueso netted her first goal on an assist by Katelyn Doe, nine minutes into the first half She scored her second, assisted by Hannah Marlow, 30 minutes into the first half. Jazmine Cunningham, an eighth grader, scored her first varsity goal on a penalty kick two minutes into the second half.
Dueso tacked on another goal 15 minutes into the second half on an assist from Maddie Smith; she scored her fourth and final goal at the 32 minute mark on another assist from Maddie Smith.
Brooklyn Letourneau scored the Rockets' final goal two minutes later on an assist by Katelyn Doe.
Vanessa Tessier was in goal for Richford and had 14 saves. According to Rockets coach Liza Bordo, Tessier brought intensity into the game, communicated effectively with her team, and showcased how she'is becoming a leader on the field.
Bordo also gave a shout out to several Rockets for their contributions to the win.
"Maddie made great passes today; she's a playmaker. Adi and Macky Chagnon were on FIRE today (per usual). Hannah Marlow played midfield today and made some great plays. She has a crazy good foot, and I'm definitely excited for her to shoot the ball more. Brooklyn had some great far post opportunities today, and she worked hard for her goal today. It was well deserved," said Bordo.
"I'm tempted to individually acknowledge every single person on our team for what they did today. All of the girls on the team have the drive to win, and you can tell by watching them play that they want this! Every single player is impressing me. I just can't say enough good things about these ladies!"
