The Richford Rockets earned a 29-11 win in five innings over the visiting Vergennes Commodores on Tuesday, April 18.
Rockets’ coach Abby Coon spoke of the win: “We really got our bats out today, which was nice to see. And we got some of our new to the game players in which was good. They all had to make some plays and really got a feel for the game.”
Coon highlighted several Rockets who contributed to the win; she also complimented the visitors.
“Kyrielle Deuso had an out of the park grand slam and Vanessa Cunningham had an in the park grand slam. Talia McCray pitched the entire game with 11 strikeouts,” said Coon. “Vergennes also was able to connect and get their bats out and had some really nice hits.”
