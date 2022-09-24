The Richford Rockets earned a 2-0 win over Winooski on Friday, Sept. 23, thanks to goals from Madeline Pike (assisted by Kyrielle Dueso) 10 minutes into play and Ella Chagnon (assisted by Madison Smith) 78 minutes into play. Aubrey Fadden had nine saves in net in her second shutout of the season.
Rockets coach Liza Bordo shared the game's highlights:
- Kyrielle Dueso, despite being marked by at least one player the entire game, had great crosses and strong determination.
- Ella Chagnon and Madeline Pike fought hard to score. They're always following their own and others' shots.
- Emma Fadden and Mikayla Chagnon played a great defensive game. They had a few solid runs with the ball. They continue to leave everything they have on the field.
- Giorgia Belotti also played a great game. She's stepped up quite a bit since the start of the season. One would never think this is her first year playing soccer. She's one that I know will continue to track the ball down.
- Madison Smith is another player who always gives 110 percent. She's a key player in the middle of the field. She made great passes last night and fed the ball well to her team well.
- Talia McCray had a great game despite her not feeling 100%. She sees the field well and makes exceptional passes and runs with the ball.
- Aubrey Fadden made a few incredible saves. She had another shut out!
Bordo praised the Rockets for their versatility.
"Despite it being a chilly night and having two subs (our other two players were not able to make the game), the girls had a good game," said Bordo. "Winooski played to their strengths and fought hard."
Rockets' record: 3-3
