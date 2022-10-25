RICHFORD - The No. 4 Richford Rockets hosted the No. 13 Craftsbury Chargers in the first round of the D4 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 25, coming away with a 5-0 win and an opportunity to host the quarterfinal.
Kyrielle Deuso scored the first goal for the Rockets early in the first half. Ella Chagnon tapped in a ball off a pass from Madeline Pike for the second goal ten minutes into the half.
A Craftsbury injury left the Chargers down a player without any subs. the Rockets' coaches kindly opted to remove a player from the field and play nine-on-nine.
Deuso and Chagnon each tacked on goals before the end of the half, giving the Rockets a 4-0 lead.
The Rockets came out with high energy in the second half, firing two quick shots at the Craftsbury goalie, who made two outstanding saves.
The Rockets increased pressure as the half progressed, but Craftsbury defenders held off the onslaught. Deuso broke through at 25:30 on a breakaway goal to give the Rockets a 5-0 lead.
Rockets' player and Italian exchange student Georgia Belloti was playing in her first varsity playoff game.
"I love my team, and I love this part of the season; it's very different from Italy," said Belloti. "Here we have a lot of people who come to cheer for the team."
Talia McCary spoke of playing with her teammates: "I was proud of Georgia and Uxue (Durann), and I had a fun time. I loved the adrenaline rush and watching my friends do so well. I love watching my teammates working together."
When asked about the pregame dinner prepared by Tracey Hemond, Kyrielle Deuso, who scored three goals in the game, agreed it was a very important part of the win.
"The team dinner was extremely important! It was so good! It was so much fun, and I feel it did help us a lot today," said Deuso. "This was my first varsity home playoff game, and it didn't really feel like one because we didn't have to travel. We had all our fans here, which was so good."
Rockets' coach Liza Bordo spoke of her focus: "I was focused on keeping the seniors in and playing people who don't always see the most playing time. I'm trying to build confidence and trust in our players."
The Rockets will host their second home playoff game on Friday.
"I think everyone will be trying their best on Friday," said Bordo. "It will be a lot different, but the intensity will be there, and we'll get it done. It's going to be exciting."
Richford goals: Kyrielle Deuso had three, and Elle Chagnon had two.
Richford assists: Emma Fadden, Vanessa Tessier, and Madison Smith each had one; Madeline Pike had two.
Goalie saves: Richford's Aubrey Fadden had four, and Craftsbury had 23.
