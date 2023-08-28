Varsity soccer coach Liza Bordo returns to the helm of the Richford Rockets for the 2023 season. You’ll see a strong core of returning players this season as well as some new faces ready to fill holes left by a talented graduating class.
Q&A with coach Liza Bordo
Who's returning and what are they bringing with them this year? We have Maddie Smith, Hannah Marlow, Kyrielle Dueso, Mikayla Chagnon, Vanessa Tessier, and Brooklyn Letourneau returning this year. With them comes strength and skill throughout the field and an incredible work ethic.
Who's new this season, and what holes will they fill that were left by last year's graduates? We have a lot of new team members this year. The new freshmen are Sayge Bohannon, Katie Raymo, and Katelyn Doe. Due to low numbers, we have eighth graders on our team as well. They are Jazmine Cunningham, Adi Chagnon, Lilly Longe, and Erin Raymond.
What are your goals for the season? This is a building year for us, so my goal is simply to come together as a team. This will be challenging for the girls, as some of them are five years apart in age. Patience, leadership, and drive are imperative to meet this goal.
What would you like to build on from last year? I’d like to build up the program in general and attract untapped talent in the community. As for my current team, I’d like to build understanding and skill for the game across the board.
Would you like to give a shout out to your assistant coaches? YES! Shoutout to my assistant coaches Randi Chagnon and Jenne Hull! They’re both knowledgeable about the sport and are working so hard to support the members of our team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.