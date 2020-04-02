RICHFORD — Holly Patterson graduated from Richford Junior-Senior High School in 1995, but her contributions to the school--as a person and a player--can still be felt.
Patterson is the all-time Richford high scorer for both the men's and women's basketball programs, holding a record 1740 points.
She was inducted into the Johnson State College Hall of Fame in 2008 (Class of 2000) for her accomplishments on the Badgers women's basketball team.
"Holly was a scoring machine. She just excelled on the court," said Bob Simmon, who coached Patterson in Richford from the fifth grade until her senior season.
"Holly always had a good work ethic. She wanted to play, and she always wanted to win. She was a kid that you wanted on your team because she raised the level of play," said Simmons.
"Throughout her career, if I showed her something, she picked it up and stuck with it."
Simmons, who assisted Rocket head coach David Chase during Patterson's high school years, noted her high effort on the court.
"Against the bigger schools, she was outsized, but she had more heart than all of them put together. She was the kind of girl that if you told her she couldn't do it, she'd make a liar out of you.
"Holly's still the same basic principled girl that I've known for so long. I love her dearly, and she's a fantastic person to be around."
Kamryn Boyce, a senior at RJSHS, had the opportunity to meet Patterson this fall when she spoke to the Rocket basketball team.
"Holly’s a true inspiration to any basketball player, and she taught me great things I will never forget," said Boyce. "I'm truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with her."
Tim Lagasse, current coach of the Rockets varsity basketball team, and his wife Kelly, were grateful for Patterson's impact on the team.
"Holly spoke with passion for the sport and a passion for the girls as people," said the Lagasse's. "She even showed them a few of her moves.
"Holly's excitement and authenticity drew us into the lessons she was trying to convey: shaping your inner voice to one of positivity and confidence, acquiring an awareness of a bigger picture, and the practice of knowing and seeing things from another’s point of view.
"Her lessons remained with the team throughout the season. She left us an example that sports are good and fun, and the lessons that come from them remain throughout life. We hope she comes for another visit again soon!"
Rocket senior, Jordin Jacobs, valued Patterson's view.
"Holly talked about mindset and motivation--always staying positive no matter what," said Jacobs, "and she even followed along with our games and kept in contact with our coaches during the season.
"Holly taught me about how to treat myself, my teammates, my coaches, and about how to be a leader. She taught us all what it meant to work together and how to overcome certain situations.
"She said, 'it doesn't take just one person, it takes a whole team.' I think that stuck with us and helped us tremendously with our season."