RICHFORD - In a week filled with in-county contests, the Richford Rockets hosted the BFA Fairfax Bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 25, earning a 45-31 point win.
The game's first quarter set the tone for the evening as Rockets and Bullets traded the lead. After Richford took the lead early, Taylor Duquette found Faith Benjamin under the hoop, and Benjamin's bucket gave the Bullets the advantage.
A series of passes set Kyrielle Deuso up for an open three, returning the lead to the Rockets late in the quarter. Carly Archambault hit a long-range jump shot seconds before the buzzer to put the Rockets up 9-5 at the close of the quarter.
Benjamin drained a three in the first minute of the second, followed by a bucket by Hazel Albee, to tie the game. Aubrey Fadden showed discipline at the line, returning the lead to Richford on two free throws.
The teams traded the lead throughout the quarter, with BFA Fairfax outscoring Richford 15-10; a last-second basket by Sierra Derby brought the Rockets within one point of the Bullets, who held a 20-19 lead at the half.
The teams once again battled for small gains in the third quarter. The Rockets took the lead on a bucket by Derby, and after silencing several Bullets' possessions, Holly Raymond found Derby, who extended the Rockets' lead by five. Richford closed the third quarter with a 29-25 advantage.
Ella Changnon brought extra intensity to the Rockets' defense in the final frame, diving for loose balls, as Richford continued to generate turnovers off an aggressive full-court press.
Deuso drove past two BFA Fairfax defenders to score, and Raymond passed to Derby under the basket to give the Rockets an 11 point lead midway through the fourth.
Deuso added to her fourth-quarter tally with a breakaway layup and two free throws late in the game. The Rockets rode out the final 40 seconds, closing the contest with a six-point victory.
Rockets' coach Tim Lagasse spoke of the effective full-court press executed by his team, "They were zoned in on it--a little aggressive at times, as we got into foul trouble. That's knowing when to contain and when to go for the steal."
Lagasse complimented Derby, who led all scorers, "Sierra had a great game, and she's another one we've been working with on getting the ball, going to the basket, and making your move. She was focused on what we'd been working on this week, and it showed in the game."
BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville liked what he saw from his team in the first half.
"Our defensive intensity in the first half was really good, but they (Richford) just outworked us the second half," said Tourville. "They're a scrappy team; Tim always does a really good job with them, and we couldn't match their intensity tonight."
Hazel Albee led the Bullets offense and had a solid defensive game, utilizing her height to block shots.
"Hazel is a defensive stopper, for sure; I've never seen a girl block as many shots as she does," said Tourville. "She's done a lot of good for us."
Rockets' high scorers: Sierra Derby led all scorers with 21 points, Kyrielle Deuso had 8, and Carly Archambault had 5.
Bullets' high scorers: Hazel Albee had 9 and Anna Villeneuve had 6.
