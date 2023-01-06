RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets hosted the BFA-Fairfax Bullets on Friday, Jan. 6, earning a 50-24 win after pulling away in the second quarter, thanks to offense from Kyrielle Deuso, who led all scorers with 15 points on the night.
The Rockets jumped to a five-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Bullets never faltered and continued to chip away at the lead.
Anna Villeneuve of BFA-Fairfax drained a deep three to take the lead, but Maddie Smith returned the lead to the Rockets with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. The teams traded the lead several times, but Richford held the 13-11 point advantage at the end of the quarter.
Taylor Duquette put four quick points on the board for the Bullets early in the second quarter, but Emma Fadden helped the Rockets pull ahead 22-15, hitting a free throw and scoring a breakaway basket on a steal and pass from Mikayla Chagnon.
Deuso closed the quarter, driving to the hoop for a buzzer-beater layup to give the Rockets a 30-17 lead at the halftime break.
Smith went three for four from the line to get the Rockets started in the third quarter; Aubrey Fadden added a pair of threes to lead the Richford scoring effort in the quarter. Emma Fadden and Gracie Sylvester worked tirelessly on the boards for Richford.
Villeneuve hit a three with less than a minute in the third, but the Rockets carried a commanding 43-22 advantage into the fourth.
The fourth quarter saw the Rockets add seven points to the board while holding the Bullets to two. Smith returned to the line for two more free throws in the game's final minute, and the Rockets closed the game with a 50-24 win.
Mikayla Chagnon, Maddie Smith, and Kyrielle Deuso spoke of the Rockets' success.
Deuso spoke of the Rocket's focus as the game progressed: "I think we settled in and did what we needed to do. We worked the ball more and got more shots off. I think we got really focused and ready for this game."
Smith spoke of hitting free throws in the third and fourth quarters: "We practice free throws a lot, and it really pays off in the end for all of us."
Mikayla Chagnon, who returned to the team after missing time with illness, made her presence known on both sides of the ball.
"I'm glad to be working with the girls again, and it's cool seeing the chemistry come back," said Chagnon. "I've really missed it."
Rockets' coach Tim Lagasse spoke of the game's flow: "We've been focusing in practice on moving the ball and less dribble, and we've been working on minimizing turnovers. They worked hard tonight, and it paid off. We got some shots to fall, which was good."
BFA-Fairfax coach Lee Tourville was pleased with the effort of his young Bullets' team.
"We're starting off slow, we're young, and we're learning a lot of new things. Our offense tonight was definitely a big improvement on what we've been seeing, and our defense was a lot better, too," said Tourville.
"We went up against a really good Richford team. They're aggressive, and they play the game the right way. We hung with them for the first half but lost our legs after that."
Tourville spoke of several players who helped lead the Bullets: "Taylor has started to find her shot, and Anna did a really nice job on offense. Forest Skillman has a motor that never quits. She works so hard on the floor, and she's starting to build the toughness in our team."
Scoring leaders: Kyrielle Deuso led the Rockets with 15 points; Maddie Smith had 11. Taylor Duquette led the Bullets with 10 points.
