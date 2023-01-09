The Richford Rockets girls' varsity basketball team earned a commanding 71-13 win over visiting Rivendell on Monday, Jan. 9. The Rockets scored in double digits in all four quarters, and had contributions from eight players.
Rockets' scoring leaders: Kyrielle Deuso and Sierra Derby each scored 15 points for the Rockets, Gracie Sylvester had 10, Emma Fadden had nine, and Maddie Smith had eight.
