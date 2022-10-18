RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets hosted Hazen Union in the annual senior game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, earning the 5-2 win on a rain-soaked field.
Richford struck first on a goal by Kyrielle Deuso; Deuso added to the lead on a one-on-one goal at 17:10 in the first half. Hazen halved the deficit at 16:33 in a slippery skirmish in front of the Rockets' net. Ella Chagnon scored the Rockets' third goal on a slow roller that slipped past the Hazen goalie's wet hands. The Rockets left the half with a 3-1 lead.
Noises of the game were briefly drowned out by the sounds of a crew of railroad machines passing on the tracks, a gentle reminder of the railroad roots so deeply entwined in the town's history.
Hazen carried the play early in the second half, getting a good shot on goal that sailed over the crossbar. The Rockets scored a fourth goal off the foot of Ella Chagnon as Richford successfully crashed the net, creating a textbook goal.
Hazen knocked in a goal at 17:35 to halve the deficit once again. Aubrey Fadden came up with several point-blank saves to hold off a third Hazen goal late in the second half. Maddie Smith notched a beautiful goal over the goalie's hands to the far post to give the Rockets a 5-2 lead.
Aubrey Fadden had 12 saves in net for Richford; Madeline Pike had three assists, Kyrielle Deuso had two, Ella Chagnon had two, and Maddie Smith had one.
After the game, the four seniors who'd played together over all four years of varsity, Madeline Pike, Ella Chagnong, and Aubrey and Emma Fadden, spoke of their senior game and time with the program.
Madeline Pike: "I'm really excited we got the win; we're missing a crucial part of our team--really missing her--but we pulled together as a team, and I'm proud of us for doing that."
Emma Fadden: "I've enjoyed being with all my teammates. I love everyone, and we've become like family. I believe in every one of them. This is a good, supportive team, and I've enjoyed that."
Ella Chagnon: "The conditions weren't ideal, but we worked through it. I'll remember working so hard together to pull out this win. This team is really like family."
Aubrey Fadden: "I don't want this season to be over! These girls are my family, and this sport is the best thing that's happened to me. I feel so good about the win and that we could all pull together."
Rockets coach Liza Bordo spoke of the game and the seniors she's coached this season.
"I was so proud of them. They knew the game would be wet and muddy, but they wanted our seniors to get the win and keep our momentum going. They made the best of it, and they're really good at doing that," said Bordo.
"These seniors are such a strong and talented group of girls. I've known them for four years, and I know how good of people they are--they're as good of people as they are athletes, and I'm going to miss them a lot."
