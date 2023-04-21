The Richford Rockets traveled to Williamstown on April 20, earning a 29-3 in five innings over the Blue Devils.
Rockets coach Abby Coon was thrilled with Richford’s offense.
“The Rockets came to hit! It was another great game to see us really get our bats out, and to get some of our newer players in to gain some confidence. Kyrielle Deuso had one homerun and one grand slam. And Vanessa Cunningham hit her first out of the park home run,” said Coon.
“I'm hoping this gives us some confidence in the box and momentum moving forward. Everyone really contributed and hit well this gamel.”
Sierra Derby was in the circle for the Rockets, completing all five innings with five strikeouts.
“I’m very proud of the way Sierra stayed composed and finished the game out,” said Coon. “Williamstown had some really nice hits throughout the game as well; we were just able to capitalize and make some nice heads up plays.”
Thank you, Karen Chagnon, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.