RICHFORD — The Richford Rockets (7) hosted Twin Valley (10) on Tuesday evening for the first round of playoffs.
The home team jumped out to an early four-point lead, which they held for nearly six minutes of the first quarter.
Austin Archambault hit a deep jump shot to give the Rockets a 7-2 lead as the clocked dropped below two minutes.
A late bucket by Twin Valley brought the first quarter score to 9-4, the Rockets holding the lead.
Jordin Jacobs started the second quarter off with a breakaway layup. A quick basket on a steal on the inbound vaulted the Rockets to a 13-4 lead within the first minute of play.
The duo of Elizabeth Snider and Jacobs worked to move the ball for Richford, opening scoring chances for the Rockets.
Jacobs took off on a breakaway, with Snider scoring on the rebound. Snider picked up another basket seconds later to extend the Rocket lead to 17-4.
Archambault drained a deep three, stretching the Rocket lead 22-4.
Twin Valley continued to fall prey to Richford's stifling defense, the Rockets forcing turnovers and nabbing the ball on steals.
A solo foul shot topped off Twin Valley's scoring effort in the second as the teams left for the break, the Rockets held a commanding 27-7 lead.
A quick three put Twin Valley on the board in the third, but the Rockets answered immediately.
Archambault added a second triple near the end of the quarter, once again pushing the Rockets to a 20-point lead.
Kaitlyn Gagnon and Kamryn Boyce each earned And-1's for Richford in the third. The Rockets left the quarter with a 47-18 lead.
Madison Johnson's basket brought the Rockets to the 50-point mark, six minutes into the fourth.
Archambault netted her third triple, bringing the score to 58-20 in favor of the Rockets midway through the fourth.
The Rockets commanded the final minutes of the game, walking away with the 63-28 victory and advancing to the quarter-final.
For the four seniors on the Rockets, this will be their final game in their home gym.
"We came out with a lot of intensity; we wanted to play a great game since it might be our last," said Jacobs. "We've been preparing for this for the entire season."
"I'm happy that we won, but I'm sad that I won't be playing on this court again," said Snider.
"When I played in the tenth grade, we lost in the first round to Thetford, so it was good to get the win tonight," said Boyce.
"It was an exciting game! We've been playing a three-point shooting competition at practice, and I guess it worked," said Archambault, when asked about her commanding performance from behind the arc.
Rocket coach, Tim Lagasse, was pleased with his squad.
"We had a game plan coming in to control the boards and press on the defense, and let the chips fall where they may," said Lagasse. "The girls all worked hard and put the effort in, and the girls off the bench gave me the minutes I needed."
Kamryn Boyce led the Rockets with 21 and 21 rebounds, Jordin Jacobs had 13 points and eight steals, and Austin Archambault had 11 points.
The Rockets will travel on Friday to face Proctor, the two seed in DIV.