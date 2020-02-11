RICHFORD — Elizabeth Snider led the Rockets to a 54-50 victory over the Peoples Wolves on Tuesday evening.
{span}”Elizabeth took charge this game. She got into foul trouble early so she didn’t start the second half,” said Rocket coach Tim Lagasse, “but she came in late in the third quarter and had two big threes and took charge the rest of the game.{/span}
{span}”Samantha Ryea came off the bench to help and gave some strong crucial minutes that were needed to keep the pace going.”{/span}
{span} Snider led the Rockets with 22 points; Kamryn Boyce had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Richford.