The Vermont Rockets host the 2023 Vermont Rockets Champlain Classic for 12-16U teams this weekend from July 28 to 30, with teams playing at Collins Perley, St. Albans Bay, and Georgia Beach.
On July 28, The Vermont Venom faced off against the Vermont Storm-White at Collins Perley. The Storm earned the 3-2 win in a hard-fought contest. Photographer Heather Lovelette captured the game for Messenger Sports.
Teams will continue to play throughout the weekend, culminating in championships games across the divisions on Sunday.
If you'd like to catch a game this weekend, check out the tournament schedules here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.