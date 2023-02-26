The No. 6 Richford Rockets took a 51-38 loss to No. 3 Thetford in the D3 quarterfinal round on Saturday, Feb. 25. Thetford held a narrow 22-20 advantage at the half, but a dominant third quarter, which included outscoring the Rockets 20-9, boosted the hosting team. The Rockets held Thetford to nine points in the fourth, but scored nine themselves and couldn't make up the deficit.
Scoring leaders: Richford was led by Sierra Derby with 15 and Maddie Smith with nine. Thetford was led by Addison Codwell with 19.
