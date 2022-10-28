RICHFORD - The No. 4 Richford Rockets girls' varsity soccer team hosted the No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph Green Wave on Oct. 28, in the second round of the D4 playoffs, taking a 1-0 loss in overtime.
The teams played a balanced game early in the first half, but MSJ increased pressure, firing several solid shots on Aubrey Fadden in goal.
Rocket defenders stifled the attack, but Richford continued to hunt for a strategy to clear the Green Wave out of their end.
Kyrielle Deuso sent an excellent shot over the crossbar. Deuso narrowly missed scoring at the end of the first, but the Green Wave smothered the shot. The teams left for the halftime break scoreless.
The second half began like the first, with balanced play on the pitch. Aubrey Fadden again had several excellent saves to keep the game scoreless; Deuso went on a breakaway, but MSJ's goalie made the save.
Both teams' defenses were at the heart of the battle; Emma Fadden and Mikayla Chagnon held the line with Aubrey Fadden. Elliot Irish made a spectacular save midway through the half, deflecting a well-placed ball by MSJ that nearly broke the deadlock.
Emma Fadden swept in to clear the zone directly in front of the Rockets' net, and Aubrey Fadden took the next save herself, squelching a shot off a partial MSJ breakaway.
Deuso, Madeline Pike, and Georgia Belloti all had opportunities as the clock waned. When the horn sounded the end of regulation, the teams locked at 0.
The Rockets came out hot early in the overtime frame; Ella Chagnon had a beautiful ball that sailed just wide of the net; Deuso followed.
Aubrey Fadden was fearless in goal, challenging every opponent. But it was MSJ who knocked in the first goal to earn the win and the trip to the D4 semifinal.
Rockets coach Liza Bordo spoke of the passion for the game the team brought to the season: "The girls have so much heart, and they wanted it so bad. They came together early on as a team, and every practice and team dinner got closer and closer. They brighten my day; I like going to practice and seeing them; it's one of the best parts of my day. I want to thank them for that."
Bordo gave a personal thank you to the girls: Thanks for making me look like a good coach--it's all them. And thank you for laughing and being good sports. They're just such good people; they're amazing."
