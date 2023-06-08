RICHFORD - The Richford Rockets dropped their D4 semi-final softball game 8-7 against the Blue Mountain Bucks on Wednesday, June 7. Although they held the lead for most of the game, a bad top of the sixth put them down by 6, and they were unable to recover.
The Rockets started the game off strong, going up 2-0 through three innings. They held their lead through the mid-innings, holding off the Bucks' offensive threats each inning. In the top of the sixth, the Bucks offense came alive, scoring seven runs, setting the score at 8-2. The Rockets rallied and got the score to 8-7 through the sixth and seventh, but they were unable to overcome the deficit.
Rockets' coach Abby Coon spoke of her team after the loss, "I am really proud of our season overall. 13-3 for the regular season is great. Today was unfortunate, but each game has to have someone that loses."
Notable Performances: Kyrielle Dueso had three hits and Ella Chagnon had two.