The Richford Rockets girls' varsity soccer team took a 6-2 road loss to Blue Mountain on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Richford goals: Madeline Pike (assisted by Kyrielle Dueso) and Kyrielle Dueso (assisted by Madison Smith)
Blue Mountain goals: Jordan Alley (5), Lilly Roy (2)
Goalie saves: Richford's Aubrey Fadden had 12 saves, and Blue Mountain's Felicity Sulham had 14 saves.
