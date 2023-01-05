The Richford Rockets girls' varsity basketball team traveled to Milton, taking a 44-40 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Scoring leaders: Marlie Bushey Milton with 17 and Maeli Rutherford had nine. Sierra Derby led the Rockets with nine and Kyrielle Deuson had eight.
