The Richford Rockets girls' soccer team traveled to Twinfield on Saturday, Oct. 15, earning a 2-1 win.
Twinfield goals:
Ginger Klarich 21:00 into play
Rockets' goals:
Kyrielle Dueso (assisted by Madeline Pike) 35:00 into play
Kyrielle Dueso (assisted by Emma Fadden) 50:35 into play.
Goalies and saves for each team:
Richford goalie Aubrey Fadden had six saves
Twinfield goalie Ida Astick had 15 saves
Rockets' coach Liza Bordo spoke of Talia McCray's play in net: "Talia went in as goalie in the last 15 minutes of the second half. She did a great job covering for Aubrey."
Richford is now 8-4 on the season and hosts Hazen Union at on Tuesday 10, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.